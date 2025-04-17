Israel Extends Missile Alert Time For Long-Range Missiles From Yemen

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, April 18 (IANS) Israel has extended its missile warning time for long-range threats from Yemen by three to five minutes, the military's Home Front Command said.

The updated system, which took effect on Thursday, aims to give civilians more time to reach shelters and safe rooms amid renewed missile attacks by Houthi forces, following Israel's resumption of its air and ground assault on Gaza in March.

Until now, Israelis had about one minute to reach shelter upon receiving a siren warning for long-range missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

For short-range rockets fired from Gaza, warning times vary by location, ranging from about 15 seconds in communities near the enclave to nearly one minute in the Tel Aviv area.

Under the new protocol, a preliminary alert will be issued via the Home Front Command's mobile app in areas at risk, using a notification sound instead of the standard rising and falling siren.

"In addition, an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) message will be distributed, stating that missile fire from Yemen toward Israel may occur in the coming minutes and that the public must follow the instructions of the Home Front Command," the military said in a statement.

The purpose of the advance warning is to "allow advance preparedness, enabling civilians to move to nearby shelters and receive updates from official sources," the statement added.

The IDF said the early alert does not require people to seek shelter immediately, and it is intended to give them more time to prepare and feel safer.

The early alert will be distributed to a wide area under potential threat, but the sirens may only sound in certain specific areas. The military said there may be cases where people receive an early alert, but no sirens sound in their area.

The new update to the Home Front Command app comes after several weeks of trials, staff work, and feedback from the public, it said.

Since October 2023, Houthi forces in Yemen have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks toward Israel, citing solidarity with the Palestinians amid Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Iran has also carried out two retaliatory attacks, firing about 400 missiles and drones, according to Israeli figures.