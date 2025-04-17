Dawoodi Bohra Delegation Meets PM Modi, Lauds Waqf Act

MENAFN - Live Mint) A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey their gratitude for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which they said had addressed several of their longstanding concerns. Accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the group expressed their appreciation for the government's efforts and affirmed their faith in the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

The Dawoodi Bohra , a prosperous yet small Shia minority, have historically sought special consideration under waqf legislation, citing their distinct religious practices and self-governance.

The Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world are guided by their leader known as the al-dai al-mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), who first operated from Yemen and then, for the last 450 years, from India.

Their case was represented before the Joint Parliamentary Committee by noted lawyer Harish Salve, who argued for the community's exemption from the broader provisions of the Waqf law, given their unique doctrines and administrative structure.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, subsequently recommended several amendments to accommodate the specific needs of various Muslim sects, including the Bohras.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday to defer his visit to the violence-hit Murshidabad to a later date after the confidence of people and normalcy is restored in the region.

She said that she has announced her policy on providing compensation to the victims after three people were killed in the recent violence sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court took note of the Solicitor General's assurance that no appointments to the Waqf Board or Council will be made until the next hearin . The court also stated that existing Waqf properties, including those registered by the user or declared through notification, will not be identified.

The Solicitor General said that the Waqf Act is a considered piece of legislation and that the Centre has received a large number of representations regarding the classification of land as Waqf. He added that staying the entire Act would be a severe step and sought one week to submit a reply.

The Supreme Court stated that it had earlier noted some aspects of the legislation as positive and reiterated that there can be no complete stay of the Act at this stage. The court also said that it does not want the current status to be altered while the matter is under its consideration.

The bench reiterated that the objective is to maintain the existing situation without changes while the matter remains under judicial review.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed in Parliament despite opposition criticism, introduces reforms intended to enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of waqf properties.

However, the legislation remains under judicial scrutiny, with the Supreme Court currently hearing petitions challenging its constitutionality and the government's claim that it is essential for the proper administration of waqf assets.