GMDA, MCG Conduct 2-Day Joint Demolition Drive On Sheetla Mata Road In Gurugram

Gurugram, April 18 (IANS) Continuing their ongoing action against encroachment, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) conducted an intensive two-day demolition drive on the Sheetla Mata Road in Gurugram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the drive unauthorised structures were cleared on total 2.5-km stretch on both sides from Mata Mandir to Gurugram's Sector-5.

During the two-day drive, encroachment in front of more than 200 shops which were also proving hindrance to the moving traffic were removed and the main carriageways were cleared.

Illegal sheds and advertisement boards were dismantled.

Additionally, gensets which were set-up along the roadsides were also directed to be shifted on roof top of the buildings after checking the stability of the structures.

Additionally, work of construction of few other buildings was also stopped by the MCG as they were within 900 metre zone of ammunition depot.

The drive was led by R.S. Batth, Nodal Officer for encroachment in Gurugram and GMDA District Town Planning.

Officers of the Enforcement Wing of GMDA, MCG and 30 police personnel were also present during the anti-enroachment drive.

GMDA had earlier carried out similar two-day demolition drives on the Sheetla Mata Road and till now the encroachment of 350 shops has been removed on entire stretch from Atul Kataria Chowk to Sector-5.

"Prior warnings have been issued before conducting the drives and strict directions have also been issued against encroachment of public land. There is zero tolerance policy towards encroachment and FIRs will be lodged against the violators," said R.S. Batth.

GMDA had earlier in March cleared more than 60 acres of green belts along the Southern Peripheral Road and regular monitoring of the stretch is also being carried out.

R.S. Baath, along with the Enforcement Wing of GMDA and MCG officers took action against illegal encroachment in Gurugram's Sector-69.

More than 50 police personnel were also present during the anti-enroachment drive.