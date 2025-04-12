US, Iran Begin Indirect Talks In Oman Amid Nuclear Standoff

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States and Iran began indirect high-level talks in Oman on Saturday (April 12), seeking to ease growing tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme and avert the risk of military conflict. This marks the first direct diplomatic engagement under US President Donald Trump's current term.

Talks through a mediator

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is leading Tehran's delegation, while Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff represents Washington. However, the two sides are not meeting face-to-face . Instead, messages are being relayed via Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

“Iran and the United States have started indirect talks with the mediation of the Omani foreign minister,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Focus areas: De-escalation, sanctions, and prisoners

According to a senior Omani source, the discussions will center on regional de-escalation, prisoner exchanges, and potential limited sanctions relief in return for checks on Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

“There is a chance for initial understanding on further negotiations if the other party (U.S.) enters the talks with an equal stance,” Araqchi told Iranian state television.

A cautious Tehran

Iran is approaching the negotiations with deep suspicion, particularly given Trump's past threats of military strikes . Before the talks, Araqchi met with Oman's foreign minister in Muscat to outline Tehran's position.

“This is the first meeting, and in it, many fundamental and initial issues will be clarified,” Araqchi said.“Including, whether there is sufficient will on both sides, then we will make a decision on a timeline.”

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has given Araqchi“full authority” for the talks.

High stakes for the region

Any failure could raise the specter of a wider regional conflict. The Middle East has already seen heightened instability since 2023 with ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon, Iranian-Israeli missile exchanges, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea , and the toppling of Bashar al-Assad in Syria .

Nuclear dispute at the core

Iran maintains that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, but Western powers and Israel view Tehran's enrichment of uranium-now at 60% purity-as a step toward weapons capability.

Washington's renewed“maximum pressure” campaign since February and Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal have fueled the current impasse.

Israel, which sees Iran's programme as an existential threat, has long vowed to act militarily if diplomacy fails.

No compromise on missiles

Iran insists its ballistic missile programme and defense capabilities are non-negotiable, a stance likely to remain a key sticking point.

While early signs of progress could temper regional tensions, both sides remain deeply entrenched in positions that have fueled more than two decades of nuclear standoff.

(With Reuters inputs)

