Mexico plans to deliver water to Texas in response to Trump's criticism
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that the country will "immediately deliver" millions of cubic meters of water to Texas, addressing U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms from the previous day.
"A significant amount of water will be delivered, based on the available supply, and we hope that the upcoming rainy season will provide more water, allowing us to send additional supplies to the United States," Sheinbaum remarked during her regular morning press briefing.
Furthermore, Sheinbaum pointed out an existing agreement for water treatment, which includes part of the process occurring in Mexico and the remainder in California. Nevertheless, she emphasized that the U.S. has not met its obligations under this agreement, particularly regarding the necessary expansion of the treatment facility.
This announcement follows Trump's comments on Thursday, in which he accused Mexico of failing to deliver millions of liters of water to Texas. He also warned of potential new tariffs and sanctions if Mexico does not comply with the 1944 bilateral water treaty, which mandates the sharing of water from the Colorado and Rio Grande (Bravo) rivers that delineate the border between the two nations.
