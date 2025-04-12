U-19 WC Qualifiers: Afghanistan-Oman Clash Tomorrow

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier is set to commence tomorrow (Sunday) in Nepal.

Afghanistan U-19 will begin their campaign against Oman on the opening day, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

The national squad will play their second match against Hong Kong on April 14, third against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 16 and fourth against the hosts Nepal on April 19.

The tournament will see Nepal, Oman, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and the UAE fighting for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Only the top team will earn a precious slot in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted jointly by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

