Cyclothon 2.0: Drug-Free Haryana Campaign Gets Public Support In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) Cyclothon 2.0, being carried out in the state with the message of drug-free Haryana by Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, passed through the key roads of Gurugram on Saturday.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh flagged off the Cyclothon from Ghamroj Toll Plaza on NH-248A.

The minister, along with officials, cycled themselves and inspired the youth to contribute to a drug-free Haryana.

DC Ajay Kumar and ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena cycled in Cyclothon 2.0 from Ghamroj Toll Plaza to Elan Mall on Dwarka Expressway and inspired the people of the district to support this campaign.

“This campaign has created a wave against drugs in the state. Gurugram district has an important role in this wave. Gurugram is recognised worldwide, and its message goes all over the world. To make India the world leader, the youth should come forward against drug abuse,” Minister Rao Narbir Singh said.

Members of different cycling communities of Gurugram, students of schools and colleges, and participants of different age groups participated in Cyclothon 2.0.

Senior citizens also participated in large numbers among these participants.

A large number of district residents of village Ghamroj, Bhondsi, Badshahpur, Vatika Chowk, SPR Road, Dwarka Expressway, Basai, Dhankot, Chandu, and Budhera encouraged the participants of Cyclothon 2.0.

People also supported the Haryana government's ongoing campaign against drug abuse. On the occasion, DCP Arpit Jain, SDM of Sohna Sanjeev Singla, SDM Dinesh Kumar from Pataudi, SDM of Manesar Darshan Yadav, ACP Satyapal Yadav, ACP Jitender Kumar, Additional CEO of CSR Trust Haryana Gaurav Singh, Deputy Director (Sports) Giriraj Singh, DIPR Bijendra Kumar, Naib Tehsildar Ashish Malik, District President of BJP Sarvpriya Tyagi, and Sarpanch of Ghamroj village Sadhna Rani were also present.