Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armenia Subjects Azerbaijani Army Positions To Fire


2025-04-12 03:13:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The positions of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Basarkechar and Gorus directions, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, on April 11, from 20:10 to 23:15, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions located in Basarkechar and Gorus regions periodically shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army with firearms.

Azerbaijani units took adequate response measures in the mentioned directions.

