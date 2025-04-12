Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Boost Bilateral Ties And Trade Cooperation: Pervez Khattak Meets Afghan Envoy

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– Pakistan's Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior, Pervez Khattak, met with Afghanistan's Acting Ambassador, Maulvi Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, in Islamabad to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that cordial, mutually trustworthy, and cooperative relations are necessary. They also stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people contact between neighboring countries.

Pervez Khattak emphasized that regional peace is in the best interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan. "It is high time we make serious efforts to establish lasting peace in the region," he stated.

The discussion also highlighted the vast potential for trade between the two nations. Both parties agreed that removing hurdles to commercial activity along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border would benefit both economies. Establishing a dedicated desk at the border to facilitate Afghan traders was termed a crucial step in this regard.

Concluding the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, viewing it as a step toward regional stability and prosperity.