Farah Khan Hilariously Reveals How Her ‘Princess’ Smoochy Gets Tired

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has talked about every day being pets day and hilariously revealed how her“princess,” Smoochy, gets tired in a day.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a funny video of Smoochy, her pet Shih-Tzu. In the video, her furry friend is first seen stretching her body and then gorging on popcorn. The clip ends with Smoochy hitting the sack.

For the caption, Farah wrote,“After stretching for 5 seconds n eating for 5 minutes our princess does get tired @smoochythepoochy#everydayispetsday.”

On the work front, Farah, for her YouTube vlog this time, collaborated with actor Sunny Singh. The two were seen making paneer burji and lassi. Farah and Sunny also discussed the actor's upcoming film“The Bhootnii,” which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Mouni Roy.

On April 9, Sunny shared his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Sunny said that he has looked up to Sanjay since childhood and has always dreamt of working with the actor.

He said,“The experience was extraordinary. I have been his fan since childhood, and I have always dreamt of working with him. I have grown up literally watching him on screen, and I haven't missed any of his songs or films.”

He said that he even tried to buy clothes like him during his childhood days and dressed up like Sanjay.

“I have always been immensely impressed by his look, hairstyle, and his walk.”

'The Bhootnii' promises to push the envelope of the horror genre in Hindi cinema. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents the film, a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt; co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, 'The Bhootnii' is all set to release in cinemas on April 18.