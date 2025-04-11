403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Duhail Keep Title Race Alive With Win Over Arabi, Sadd Beat Al Khor
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Duhail pushed the title race of the Qatar Stars League season into the final round with a 1-0 win over Al Arabi at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium on Friday. The result also held title chasers Al Sadd's race to the Falcon Shield in check even as The Wolves blanked Al Khor 3-0.
French midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud fetched the winner for the Red Knights, after being set up with a perfect pass from the left by Almoez Ali in the 22nd minute of the match. And although Al Arabi held little more possession of the ball than Duhail in the game, the Dream Team failed to find an equaliser.
Sadd are now up to 49 points (from 16 wins, a draw and 4 losses) while Duhail (15 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats) are two points away on 47. Now, the final round of matches next Friday will reveal the eventual champions of the season. Al Arabi remain 9th in the table with 23 points.
Duhail revived their slim hopes after their last week's 0-4 disappointment against Al Shamal with a hard fought win against Al Arabi. The Red Knights were measured and watchful being guided by their coach Chirstophe Galtier, who was back in the dugout after having missed the last match against Al Shamal.
Meanwhile, Akram Afif netted a brace in Al Sadd's win over Al Khor at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Afif's goals came in the 41st minute (penalty) and 63rd minute after Rafa Mujica had opened the scoring in the 17th minute to move Al Sadd to 49 points in the standings, while bottom-placed Al Khor remained on 13 points.
Sadd went into the match knowing full well that a win could potentially hand them the title if Al Duhail were to lose, and they gave it their best shot from the blast of the opening whistle.
Al Wakrah and Al Gharafa played out a 1-1 draw at Stadium 974. Farid Boulaya scored for The Blue Wave in the 23rd minute, taking their points tally to 25 points, before third-placed Al Gharafa got their equaliser through Yacine Brahimi in the 29th minute.
Umm Salal sealed their Play-Off position in the with a 1-0 win over formidable Al Ahli at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Croatian forward Antonio Mance converted a penalty kick, coolly in the 40th minute to provide The Orange Fortress with the vital and match-winning lead. Al Ahli came close to the target on a few occasions, but could not force the issue.
The result took Umm Salal's points tally to 18 points and they remained in 11th place but well clear of the threat of the relegation spot. Al Ahli stayed fourth in the table with 35 points.
French midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud fetched the winner for the Red Knights, after being set up with a perfect pass from the left by Almoez Ali in the 22nd minute of the match. And although Al Arabi held little more possession of the ball than Duhail in the game, the Dream Team failed to find an equaliser.
Sadd are now up to 49 points (from 16 wins, a draw and 4 losses) while Duhail (15 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats) are two points away on 47. Now, the final round of matches next Friday will reveal the eventual champions of the season. Al Arabi remain 9th in the table with 23 points.
Duhail revived their slim hopes after their last week's 0-4 disappointment against Al Shamal with a hard fought win against Al Arabi. The Red Knights were measured and watchful being guided by their coach Chirstophe Galtier, who was back in the dugout after having missed the last match against Al Shamal.
Meanwhile, Akram Afif netted a brace in Al Sadd's win over Al Khor at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Afif's goals came in the 41st minute (penalty) and 63rd minute after Rafa Mujica had opened the scoring in the 17th minute to move Al Sadd to 49 points in the standings, while bottom-placed Al Khor remained on 13 points.
Sadd went into the match knowing full well that a win could potentially hand them the title if Al Duhail were to lose, and they gave it their best shot from the blast of the opening whistle.
Al Wakrah and Al Gharafa played out a 1-1 draw at Stadium 974. Farid Boulaya scored for The Blue Wave in the 23rd minute, taking their points tally to 25 points, before third-placed Al Gharafa got their equaliser through Yacine Brahimi in the 29th minute.
Umm Salal sealed their Play-Off position in the with a 1-0 win over formidable Al Ahli at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Croatian forward Antonio Mance converted a penalty kick, coolly in the 40th minute to provide The Orange Fortress with the vital and match-winning lead. Al Ahli came close to the target on a few occasions, but could not force the issue.
The result took Umm Salal's points tally to 18 points and they remained in 11th place but well clear of the threat of the relegation spot. Al Ahli stayed fourth in the table with 35 points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment