S. Korean Police Fail In Attempt To Conduct Search, Seizure At Presidential Office

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Apr 17 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean police attempted to execute a search and seizure operation, at the presidential office and residence of the ousted President, Yoon Suk-yeol, in Seoul yesterday, but were blocked by the presidential security, and ultimately failed to proceed.

According to South Korean media outlets, the Presidential Security Service asserted that, the targeted locations or items involved military or official secrets, thus refusing to permit the search. After a 10-hour standoff, the police decided to abort the operation.

The search by the police aimed to collect evidence related to Yoon's attempt on Jan 3, to obstruct the execution of an arrest warrant, led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and the police.

To clarify the details about Yoon's declaration of an emergency martial law on Dec 3 last year, the police have attempted to conduct search and seizure operations at the presidential office and residence for several times, all of which ended without success.– NNN-YONHAP