Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jumbo Electronics Partners With Nothing To Bring Latest Tech Innovations To Qatar

Jumbo Electronics Partners With Nothing To Bring Latest Tech Innovations To Qatar


2025-04-16 03:17:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jumbo Electronics, one of Qatar's leading consumer electronics retailers and distributors, has announced its exclusive partnership with Nothing, the London-based technology company known for its innovative and design-forward tech products. With this agreement, Jumbo Electronics becomes the official distributor of Nothing products in Qatar.

Through this agreement, Jumbo Electronics will offer the full range of Nothing products – including smartphones, earbuds, and upcoming innovations – through its wide retail network, e-commerce platform, and partner channels across the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nothing and introduce their cutting-edge technology to the Qatari market,” said Sajed Sulaiman, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jumbo Electronics.

“Nothing's commitment to sleek design and seamless user experience aligns perfectly with our mission to bring the world's most exciting tech brands to our customers.”

MENAFN16042025000063011010ID1109435527

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search