Central Asia Beware: You May Be Putin's Next Target After Ukraine

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is a war of imperial conquest, an attempt by the Kremlin to drag Europe back into the past in a bid to restore old Russian imperial glory. Since there is little hope for the future for Russians, the Kremlin must look to the past for inspiration. For Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is not merely a neighboring state but a missing piece of a grand historical puzzle, the central piece to rebuilding the Russian empire.

In this context, recent remarks by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff have raised alarms across Europe as a deeply troubling sign of Donald Trump's long-in-motion pivot to Russia. Instead of urging the aggressor to cease its invasion, Trump initially took a more confrontational approach toward the victim, pressuring Ukraine in a manner reminiscent of a mafia-style shakedown.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Witkoff echoed several Kremlin talking points about Russia's war in Ukraine, which has worried European and Ukrainian officials. He praised Putin, describing him as“gracious” and“smart,” and suggested that US-Russia talks had made unexpected progress.

Witkoff also downplayed the territorial issues surrounding Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, implying that Russia had a right to these territories.

To highlight his utter lack of awareness, Witkoff struggled to recall the names of the four regions that have been under Russian control since the 2022 invasion. He even mistakenly included Crimea in the list, despite its having been occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014. He dismissed fears of further Russian expansion, claiming that NATO would prevent a repeat of World War II-style aggression.

Witkoff went again to Moscow and, following his five-hour meeting with Putin, he continued to suggest that Ukraine give away more territory to Russia to move toward a“permanent peace.” He also suggested the deal could open the door to renewed US-Russia relations through commercial incentives, framing it as a broader effort to stabilize the region.

Witkoff once again demonstrated that a real estate developer has no place in high-stakes geopolitics – he's clearly out of his depth.

When Russia rolled its tanks across Ukraine's borders in 2022, the message to all former Soviet republics was unmistakable: Vladimir Putin intended to rebuild the Russian Empire and drag the world back decades to do it. Just months later, Putin openly compared himself to Peter the Great, praising the tsar's conquests and suggesting that, like his predecessor, he, too, was reclaiming what was“rightfully” Russia's.