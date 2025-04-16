Silence Is Weapon: Ukraine's General Staff Urges Media, Officials To Follow Information Security Rules
According to Ukrinform, the video was published on the General Staff's official Telegram channel.
“In wartime, nothing is insignificant - everything matters. A single report made without approval can become a source of coordinates for the enemy. A careless comment may become an object of enemy intelligence. An unnecessary post may cause a strike and casualties. Everyone working with sensitive information must act responsibly and follow information security rules,” the statement reads.
The video serves as a reminder that“silence is also a weapon,” emphasized the General Staff.Read also: Since war-start, 200 Ukrainian artists, 102 media workers killed
The appeal targets all journalists, military personnel, public servants, and civic leaders, urging them to be mindful of the potentially deadly consequences of information leaks.
