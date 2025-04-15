403
White House Continues to Deny Entry of AP Journalists
(MENAFN) The Associated Press has revealed that both its reporter and photographer were denied entry to a media briefing between United States Leader Donald Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele held in the Oval Office on Monday.
Despite a judicial ruling restoring their access, the White House chose to prevent the AP team from attending.
The dispute dates back to February, when President Trump restricted the Associated Press from covering most presidential functions.
This decision came after the news organization declined to adopt the term “Gulf of America” in place of “Gulf of Mexico,” following Trump’s official renaming of the region in January.
At the time, the AP defended its stance, saying, “As a global news agency that disseminates information worldwide, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.”
A federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled last week that the exclusion was unconstitutional.
Judge Trevor N. McFadden wrote, “Under the First Amendment, if the government opens its doors to some journalists – be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere – it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints.”
Nevertheless, the administration has contested the decision and filed an appeal.
Although the Associated Press continues to face restrictions on entry to the Oval Office and Air Force One, the agency reports receiving “sporadic access” to select venues.
These include some press briefings conducted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
