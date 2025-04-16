Ukraine Participates In Int'l Meeting On Black Sea Security In Turkey

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, April 17 (IANS) Ukrainian representatives are taking part in an international meeting in Turkey focusing on Black Sea security, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, Tykhyi said the Ukrainian team would discuss with its partners the maritime component of security guarantees for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

In particular, experts from the countries of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," which support Ukraine in the war with Russia, will present their proposals on how the potential presence of maritime contingent in the Black Sea could look like, he noted.

Tykhyi stressed that for Ukraine, it is important that long-term security guarantees discussions include not only land-based defence, but also the protection of the sky and sea.

On April 15-16, Turkey hosted a meeting to discuss Black Sea security after a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, according to local media.

According to an official statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, the meeting included military representatives from several countries, including Ukraine, France, the UK and Turkey. The discussions focused on the naval dimensions of military planning to maintain a peaceful environment in the Black Sea following a possible truce.

Turkish officials have clarified that no Russian representatives participated, and that this was not a direct negotiation between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Odesa, Ukraine, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on April 15, described the talks as part of a growing coalition focused on ensuring maritime security in the region.

He added that the military representatives were discussing the presence of a military contingent in the Black Sea as part of security guarantees.

"This is a military meeting on Black Sea security, primarily involving a coalition of the willing and discussions on appropriate steps," Zelensky said.

"This is not about ending the war. This is about what happens after the ceasefire -- security guarantees."

The talks were first announced by the Turkish Defence Ministry on April 13, but officials would not reveal which countries were taking part.

Later, it was reported that NATO members Bulgaria and Romania would be involved, along with Georgia.

On April 15, Britain's Defense Ministry told a media portal that it would join the meetings, before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine and France were also attending..

As with previous discussions on a land-based contingent, the US is not involved in the talks.