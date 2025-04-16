Defense Forces Destroy Russian Solntsepyok Flamethrower System
The State Border Guard Service reported the operation and released a corresponding video, as reported by Ukrinform.
"In the Kharkiv region, over the past three days, the enemy has launched active assault operations using heavy equipment, various means of destruction, and a large number of attack aircraft," the statement reads.Read also: Ukrainian FPV drones strike Russian frontline logistics in Zaporizhzhia region
The Forpost border brigade responded decisively, destroying three MTLBs and delivering precise strikes on the Solntsepyok and IFV-3. FPV drone operators inflicted heavy losses, wounding and killing more than 10 Russian troops, some of whom were hit by anti-personnel mines. Additionally, a multi-purpose tractor was destroyed by an anti-tank mine.
As reported, the Defense Forces eliminated two Russian Borisoglebsk-2 EW stations in the Kherson region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment