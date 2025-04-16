Defense Forces Destroy Russian Solntsepyok Flamethrower System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Forpost brigade of the State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, three MTLB armored vehicles, and an IFV-3 in the Vovchansk sector

The State Border Guard Service reported the operation and released a corresponding video, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In the Kharkiv region, over the past three days, the enemy has launched active assault operations using heavy equipment, various means of destruction, and a large number of attack aircraft," the statement reads.

The Forpost border brigade responded decisively, destroying three MTLBs and delivering precise strikes on the Solntsepyok and IFV-3. FPV drone operators inflicted heavy losses, wounding and killing more than 10 Russian troops, some of whom were hit by anti-personnel mines. Additionally, a multi-purpose tractor was destroyed by an anti-tank mine.

As reported, the Defense Forces eliminated two Russian Borisoglebsk-2 EW stations in the Kherson region.