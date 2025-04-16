Ashley St. Clair Claims Elon Musk Wanted C-Section Birth To 'Protect Baby's Brain,' Offered $15 Mn To Keep Baby Secret
St. Clair, 26, said the child was conceived during a New Year's vacation in St. Barts, in contrast to the rumors that Musk had only offered his sperm. She alleged that Musk first reached out to her on X (formerly Twitter) in May 2023, and that their relationship quickly escalated to discussions about having children.
During their trip, St. Clair reportedly told him she was ovulating. After this, Musk allegedly replied,“What are we waiting for?”
After their son was born, St. Clair said Musk made several unusual requests, including insisting that the baby be delivered via C-section. He reportedly believed that a vaginal birth might restrict brain development. Musk also opposed circumcising their son, while St. Clair, who is Jewish, expressed her wish to go ahead with the procedure.
