Sofidel Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Duluth Expansion
The ceremony included remarks from Sofidel executives, who spoke about the significance of this expansion for the city and the company.
"Today marks another milestone in Sofidel's history. With this expansion, Sofidel further strengthens its presence in the U.S., enabling us to better serve our communities and stakeholders," said CEO Luigi Lazzareschi.
“Hansen-Rice is honored to partner with Sofidel on this significant expansion,” said Chris Miles, Business Manager at Hansen-Rice, Inc.“This project exemplifies our shared commitment with Sofidel to deliver quality, innovation, and sustainable growth. As we lead the work ahead, we're excited to help deliver meaningful outcomes for Sofidel, their customers, and the Duluth community.”
Sofidel acquired the Duluth paper mill in January 2024. The company will expand the existing facility into an integrated, state-of-the-art production plant, creating additional 160 jobs. Sofidel will also build an automated warehouse for product storage and distribution. The completed project size will be about 600,000 square feet and be completed by the third quarter of 2026. This project strengthens Sofidel's regional presence, supports economic growth, and reinforces our commitment to sustainability. The development reflects our long-term investment in Minnesota and Duluth, made possible by strong public and private partnerships. The event concluded with the ceremonial groundbreaking, symbolizing the start of construction for the new facilities.
