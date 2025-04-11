Laboratory Services Cooperative (LSC) Data Breach: Wolf Haldenstein Investigates

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP , ("Wolf Haldenstein") a prominent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of individuals affected by a significant data breach at Laboratory Services Cooperative (LSC). This breach potentially exposed sensitive personal information belonging to numerous individuals. If you received a recent data breach notification from LSC and have noticed suspicious activity, your personal data may have been compromised and is possibly being sold on the dark web.

If you believe your information was compromised in the LSC data breach

The LSC data breach involved the theft of a substantial amount of sensitive personal information. This includes, but is not limited to: names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification information, passport numbers, financial account information, dates of birth, medical information, and health insurance information. The potential for identity theft and financial fraud resulting from this breach is significant, causing considerable concern and distress for those affected.

The implications of this data breach are far-reaching. The compromised information could be used for a variety of fraudulent activities, including opening new accounts, filing false tax returns, or accessing healthcare services under stolen identities. This underscores the importance of taking proactive steps to mitigate potential harm.

The implications of this data breach are far-reaching. The compromised information could be used for a variety of fraudulent activities, including opening new accounts, filing false tax returns, or accessing healthcare services under stolen identities.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

