UNRWA: 400,000 Displaced People In Gaza Since March 18

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that an estimated 400,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip following the breakdown of the ceasefire.

“They are now also enduring by far the longest blockage of aid and commercial supplies since the start of the war,” said UNRWA in a post on X.

UNRWA called for the immediate renewal of the ceasefire and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies.

Since March 2, the Israeli occupation has obstructed the entry of vital supplies, including food and water, into the Gaza Strip following the closure of crossings. This has led to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, intensifying hunger and thirst among the population.