A Legacy Of Caring: Copiers Plus Donates To 40 NC Organizations In 40Th Anniversary Tribute

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copiers Plus, in partnership with KYOCERA Document Solutions awarded $500 donations to 40 different organizations across North Carolina to honor its upcoming 40th anniversary in business.

The 40 Years of Caring: Sharing the Love Across NC campaign aimed to commemorate the shared journey of Copiers Plus and KYOCERA by giving back to the communities they have served since 1985.

"This entire process has been both humbling and inspiring. The organizations nominated for this initiative represent such incredible missions and narrowing the list to just 40 was one of the hardest decisions we've ever had to make. The stories and work shared by these groups were so powerful that they moved me to tears and made me pause to reflect on how I, personally, and we, as a company, can do even more to care for our neighbors. There is no better way to celebrate 40 years of serving North Carolina than by supporting these organizations that give so much to their communities every single day with the key ingredient my grandfather has instilled in our company: CARE."

- Drew Smith, Director of Communications for Copiers Plus

The nomination process was open to the public from Dec. 5, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025, and incurred over 100 submissions from organizations across the state. The only requirement for nominated organizations was that they must be actively and legally operating in North Carolina. The winning organizations were selected by a team of six employees from Copiers Plus, with members representing each of their five branch locations.

The 40 Winning North Carolina Organizations (alphabetical)



86 Hunger Now, Inc. (Wilmington)

Alamance ElderCare (Graham)

Alpha Life Pregnancy, Inc. (Raeford)

Altamont United Methodist Church (Newland)

Anchor Baptist Church & Ministries (Pisgah Forest)

Berean Baptist Academy (Fayetteville)

Bladen County Public Library (Elizabethtown)

Burnette's Country Store (Spruce Pine)

CrossPointe Church (Fayetteville)

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. (Wilmington)

Elizabethtown Christian Academy (Elizabethtown)

Employment Source, Inc. (Fayetteville)

Equip, Inc. (Marion)

Fayetteville Area Operation InasMuch (Fayetteville)

Five14 Revolution, Inc. (Wilmington)

Fuquay Varina Emergency Food Pantry (Fuquay-Varina)

Good Shepherd Center (Wilmington)

Grace Given (Asheboro)

Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation (Wilmington)

Habitat for Humanity of Randolph County (Asheboro)

Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (Wilmington)

Impact Church (Wilmington)

Keaton's Place (Asheboro)

Kids Making It, Inc. (Wilmington)

Meals of Hope (Hope Mills)

Military Missions in Action (Fuquay-Varina)

NC Central Fishers of Men (Angier)

NC Baptists on Mission (Cary)

NourishNC, Inc. (Wilmington)

Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Inc. (Asheboro)

Randolph Senior Adults Association, Inc. (Asheboro)

Restored Souls (Wilmington)

Share the Table, Inc. (Surf City)

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. (Fuquay-Varina)

Spring Lake Family Support Services (Spring Lake)

Step Out Counseling (Morehead City)

The Children's Center of Transylvania County (Brevard)

The School of Hope (Fayetteville)

Vigilant Hope, Inc. (Wilmington) Westarea Volunteer Fire Department (Fayetteville)

About Copiers Plus

Headquartered in Fayetteville, NC, Copiers Plus has provided organizations in North Carolina with leading office technology solutions and service since 1985, when their Owner, Bob Smith, started the company at the age of 50. Since, Copiers Plus has grown into a third-generation family business with five locations across North Carolina, including Fayetteville, Raleigh, Wilmington, Greensboro, and Asheville. The organization operates as a Platinum Dealer for Kyocera Document Solutions, has been acknowledged as an Elite Dealer by ENX Magazine for the past seven years, and received recognition as a Best Employer in North Carolina in 2020 and 2021 from Business North Carolina/Best Companies Group and Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina in 2022 by the Best Companies Group. Copiers Plus currently has 50 employees across the state of North Carolina.

About KYOCERA Document Solutions

Part of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. and a leading name in the global document solutions industry based in Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc. presents an array of eco-conscious MFPs and printers, coupled with business applications and consulting services aimed at enhancing customer document workflows for peak efficiency. Leveraging professional acumen and a partnership ethos rooted in empathy, the company's goal is to assist organizations in using knowledge as a tool for transformative purposes. Kyocera Document Solutions America is also an integral member of the Kyocera Group, under the umbrella of Kyocera Corporation, which is a prominent supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, smart energy systems, as well as printers, copiers, and mobile phones. The group's consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2023, amounted to 2 trillion yen (approximately US$15.1 billion), placing Kyocera at #672 on the Forbes magazine's 2023 "Global 2000" list and among "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies" according to The Wall Street Journal.

SOURCE Copiers Plus

