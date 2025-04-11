Orange Terpenes Market Projected To Reach US$7.190 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 6.29%

The orange terpenes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% from US$5.299 billion in 2025 to US$7.190 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the orange terpenes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7.190 billion by 2030.Orange terpenes, a natural compound found in citrus fruits, has been gaining popularity in various industries due to its versatile properties. As the demand for natural and sustainable ingredients continues to rise, the orange terpenes market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of orange terpenes in various applications such as flavor and fragrance , cleaning products, and pharmaceuticals.One of the key factors driving the growth of the orange terpenes market is the rising consumer preference for natural and organic products. With growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals, consumers are turning towards natural alternatives, and orange terpenes fit the bill perfectly. Its pleasant citrus aroma and non-toxic nature make it a popular choice for use in household cleaning products and personal care items.The orange terpenes market is also witnessing a surge in demand from the food and beverage industry. Orange terpenes are widely used as a natural flavoring agent in various food and beverage products, including juices, candies, and baked goods. With the increasing demand for natural and clean label products, the use of orange terpenes in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the market growth even further.As the demand for natural and sustainable ingredients continues to rise, the orange terpenes market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. With its versatile properties and wide range of applications, orange terpenes are expected to become a staple ingredient in various industries. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the orange terpenes market that have been covered are Firmenich, he Lebermuth Company Inc., Citrus and Allied Essence Ltd., Florida Chemical Company, Berje Inc., ADM, Symrise AG, among others.The market analytics report segments the orange terpenes market as follows:.By Limonene Concentrationo>95%o>98%o>99%.By FormoPure FormoBlended Form.By ApplicationoHomecareoIndustrialoFood & BeverageoPharmaceuticaloCosmetic and Personal CareoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Firmenich.The Lebermuth Company Inc..Citrus and Allied Essence Ltd..Florida Chemical Company.Berje Inc..ADM.Symrise AG.Givaudan Flavors Corporation.Florachem Corporation Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

