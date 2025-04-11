Ashok Gehlot Slams Vasundhara Raje Over Water Crisis Remarks, Calls ERCP, PKC Projects Hollow

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on BJP leader and ex-CM Vasundhara Raje over her recent remarks on the water crisis in Jhalawar. Gehlot accused Raje of limiting her concern to her home turf and questioned the viability of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and the Parwan-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) initiative, calling them "baseless".

“Vasundhara Raje has been Chief Minister twice -- she knows very well that ERCP and PKC lack any real foundation,” Gehlot said, adding,“Even she is now admitting that nothing concrete will happen for the next nine years. So why mislead the public?”

Gehlot challenged Raje to publicly clarify the status of these projects.“If she has any political honesty left, she should hold a press conference and tell the people whether these projects -- many of which began during her tenure -- have any real strength or not.”

Raje had recently expressed anguish over the water crisis in Jhalawar, saying, "The officers are sleeping, the people are crying, I will not let this happen".

Gehlot criticised Raje for focusing only on Jhalawar.“My issue with Raje is that despite leading the state twice, she always speaks only about Jhalawar. That's not leadership.”

Gehlot was speaking in Jaipur after paying floral tribute at the 22 Godam statue on the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Commenting on the controversy involving BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja, who sprinkled Gangajal in a temple in Alwar allegedly to purify it after Congress leader Tikaram Jully, a Dalit, entered, Gehlot strongly condemned the act.

“We all condemn such acts. Untouchability is a blot on humanity, especially in the 21st century. The RSS should take the lead and launch a campaign against it. The whole country is tired of the BJP's ideology,” he said.

He called upon RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to take decisive action.“If Dalits, Adivasis, and tribals are all Hindus, then who is responsible for untouchability? The RSS backs the BJP government. What better time than now for it to take the lead and campaign for its total eradication?”