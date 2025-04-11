Weekly Recap: 15 Health Press Releases You Need To See

Through the partnership, Google Cloud will power planet-scale AI infrastructure and data analytics tools, while Ai2 will provide critical expertise in training large-scale models focusing on cancer research.8X Grammy Award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Art Garfunkel, reveals his experience with ILUMYA(tildrakizumab-asmn), stating, "I am finally ready to give my history with psoriasis a voice.""GetixHealth is a vital partner to healthcare providers, including many of the nation's largest health systems," says Anthony Chambers, Managing Director at H.I.G., referencing GetixHealth's revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and comprehensive suite of services.Brian Newman has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer designate, effective April 21. Amy Compton-Phillips, M.D., is the company's new executive vice president and chief medical officer, effective May 19."This year's Breakthrough Prize laureates have made amazing strides – including treatments for major diseases affecting millions of people worldwide – showing once again the transformative power of curiosity-driven basic science," said Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg.This is the first-ever technology that enables 3D, dynamic and segmental viewing of the anatomy, and marks the first time in history that surgeons will be able to measure success in real-time during surgery."This represents a major milestone for the healthcare industry combining valuable expertise and reach. With this unique agreement, we can offer all of our clients expanded benefits to engaging with us for their search engine marketing and display investments," said Justin Freid, Chief Media & Innovation Officer, CMI Media Group.The donation will enable each university's NAMI on Campus club to expand its programming, increase awareness of mental health resources and provide peer support for students facing challenges. In addition, each university will receive LG's innovative Counter-Depth MAXTM refrigerator with Zero ClearanceTM for their student meeting spaces."Just like brushing your teeth or clicking your seatbelt, wearing sunscreen should be a consistent part of your daily routine all year long," said Dr. Jane Yoo, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon in New York City.At the heart of the Prom Promise campaign is MADD's Prom Promise Contract - an agreement parents and teens sign together to commit to a safe, substance-free prom night. Through this pledge, families establish clear expectations, boundaries, and a shared understanding of the serious risks associated with underage substance use and impaired driving.Nearly 75% of nurses polled were unaware that the majority of IV bags used in the U.S. contain Di(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate (DEHP), and more than 50% were unaware that the state of California has determined DEHP to be a reproductive and developmental toxicant and carcinogen."Quest's AD-Detect suite of advanced diagnostics has grown to include a range of validated blood-based biomarkers, giving providers options for personalizing testing for the individual patient," said Kathleen Valentine, Vice President and General Manager, Neurology, Quest Diagnostics.This landmark research demonstrates that functional brain changes-specifically decreased blood flow-are more accurate markers of depression than structural brain changes like cortical thinning, which have historically shown weak and inconsistent associations.The approval is supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 SELECT-GCA trial which demonstrated that RINVOQ achieved the primary endpoint of sustained remission and key secondary endpoints, including reduction in disease flares, lower cumulative steroid exposure and complete remission.The presentations highlight Biohaven's innovative neuroscience pipeline across multiple early and late-stage development programs including Kv7 ion channel modulation, extracellular protein degradation, TRPM3 antagonism, TYK2/JAK1 inhibition, and glutamate modulation.

