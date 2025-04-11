Karnataka News: Depressed After Wife's Death, Man Strangles His 2 Children, Hangs Himself Seven-Page Letter Found

MENAFN - Live Mint)Depressed over his wife's death, a 32-year-old man in Karnataka allegedly took the lives of his two children before ending his own, police officials said on Friday, April 11.

The man, Uday, strangled his four-year-old daughter and three-year-old son and later died by suicide by hanging himself, reported PTI, citing police officials. The incident occurred on Thursday in the Gandhinagar police station limits, added officials.

| BJP worker dies by suicide, blames Congress MLA Ponnanna he had earlier 'mocked'

Uday left behind a seven-page letter explaining his actions. Uday's final message, written in blood on the wall, read“I Love You, Hema,” reported TOI.

How the man's wife died

Uday and Hema got married at Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district in 2015. Hema passed away from a cardiac arrest seven months ago, reported PTI.

Following Hema's untimely death, Uday experienced severe depression. As per the suicide note retrieved by the police, Uday had previously contemplated suicide, but concern for his children's future stopped him from taking that extreme step, PTI quoted officials as saying.

| IIIT Allahabad student dies on birthday after messaging mom. Know what happened

The case is currently under investigation, Gandhinagar police officials told PTI.

Karnataka man kills wife and children over frequent disputes

In a similar incident, a 45-year-old man in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district reportedly ended his life at his flat after allegedly killing his wife and two children on Wednesday, April 3.

The police had recovered a suicide note allegedly written by the deceased man. He was a senior assistant accountant at Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM), reported The Indian Express.

| Elderly Karnataka couple looted out of ₹50 lakh in cyber fraud, die by suicide

Police officials suspect that frequent disputes between the couple could have led to the 45-year-old's drastic step. The police suspect that the man after returning from work, got into a dispute, and then strangled his 35-year-old wife and their two children - a nine-year-old and a three-month-old - before dying by suicide, mentioned the IE report.