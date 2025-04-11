Ajmera Realty’S Q4 Sales Value Drops 13 Pc, Collections Fall 8 Pc Yoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Ajmera Realty and Infra India Limited on Friday reported a 13 per cent drop in its sales value at Rs 250 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, compared to Rs 287 crore in Q4 FY24.

The real estate company's collections for the quarter also fell to Rs 182 crore -- an 8 per cent decline from Rs 197 crore during the same period last year, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the company delivered a steady performance for the full financial year. Ajmera Realty achieved total sales of Rs 1,080 crore in FY25, a 6 per cent increase from Rs 1,017 crore in FY24.

Collections for the year also rose by 13 per cent to Rs 646 crore, up from Rs 570 crore in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, in Q3 FY25, the company's net profit declined to Rs 33.89 crore from Rs 35.35 crore in Q2, as per its earlier filing.

Revenue from operations also dropped by 3.54 per cent to Rs 192.88 crore, down from Rs 199.96 crore in the previous quarter.

Compared to Q3 of the previous year, revenue declined by 6.67 per cent from Rs 206.67 crore, the company's February exchange filing said.

Total income also showed a downward trend, falling 2.46 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 199.09 crore and 4.55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 208.59 crore.

In contrast, the company had reported strong performance in Q2 FY25, with a 57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.35 crore, compared to Rs 22.53 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's stock ended at Rs 821.50 with a gain of Rs 18.75 or 2.34 per cent on Friday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Ajmera Realty shares continued to trade below their 52-week high of Rs 1,224.90, although they remained above the 52-week low of Rs 555.65.