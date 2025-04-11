Enefit Green Production Data – March And Q1 2025
|March 2025
|March 2024
|Change, %
|Electricity production by countries, GWh
|Estonia
|133.6
|56.9
|134.9%
|Lithuania
|82.0
|70.9
|15.6%
|Latvia
|1.2
|-
|-
|Poland
|3.3
|2.3
|39.7%
|Finland
|13.6
|15.5
|-12.4%
|Total
|233.6
|145.6
|60.4%
|Electricity production by segment, GWh
|Wind
|207.8
|129.3
|60.7%
|incl. new wind farms
|126.5
|52.5
|141.0%
|Cogeneration
|11.6
|10.7
|8.8%
|Solar
|14.0
|5.4
|158.1%
|incl. new solar farms
|11.2
|3.4
|230.4%
|Other
|0.2
|0.2
|-17.0%
|Total
|233.6
|145.6
|60.4%
|Heat energy, GWh
|36.1
|33.9
|6.6%
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Change, %
|Electricity production by countries, GWh
|Estonia
|346.7
|212.7
|62.9%
|Lithuania
|223.4
|234.1
|-4.6%
|Latvia
|1.6
|1.9
|-18.1%
|Poland
|5.6
|4.1
|38.2%
|Finland
|39.7
|41.5
|-4.3%
|Total
|616.9
|494.3
|24.8%
|Electricity production by segment, GWh
|Wind
|564.3
|451.4
|25.0%
|incl. new wind farms
|327.6
|163.3
|100.7%
|Cogeneration
|32.0
|34.0
|-6.0%
|incl. assets sold
|0.0
|4.1
|-100.0%
|Solar
|20.0
|8.5
|136.5%
|incl. new solar farms
|15.7
|5.2
|203.9%
|Other
|0.6
|0.4
|42.3%
|Total
|616.9
|494.3
|24.8%
|Heat energy, GWh
|104.8
|129.1
|-18.8%
|incl. assets sold
|0.0
|20.8
|-100.0%
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
Legal Disclaimer:
