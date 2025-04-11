Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar, Azerbaijan Discuss Cultural Cooperation


2025-04-11 02:14:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met in Baku yesterday with Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Adil Karimli, on the sidelines of the Qatari Cultural Week in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in the cultural fields and ways to support and develop them.

MENAFN11042025000063011010ID1109417339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search