Qatar, Azerbaijan Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Baku: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met in Baku yesterday with Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Adil Karimli, on the sidelines of the Qatari Cultural Week in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in the cultural fields and ways to support and develop them.

