Watch: Dubai's Beloved Giraffe Celebrates 25Th Birthday At Safari Park

With her towering grace and a fondness for lettuce, Dalia the giraffe, Dubai Safari Park's oldest and perhaps most cherished resident, celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday, marking a significant milestone for her endangered species.

Pictures and videos shared by zoo staff show Dalia enjoying a birthday cake tailored to her tastes - layered with carrot and cucumber rounds, fresh lettuce, and sprinkled with her favourite feed. It was a modest feast for a gentle giant who has quietly become the matriarch of the park's giraffe herd.

Watch the video below:

Born on April 9, 2000, at the former Dubai Zoo, Dalia is a reticulated giraffe, a species listed as endangered by the IUCN, with fewer than 11,000 remaining worldwide. Her father was brought from Qatar, and she was one of two calves born that day; unfortunately, only Dalia survived. Dr. Reza Khan, Dubai's 78-year-old wildlife expert and former head of Dubai Zoo, vividly recalls the day of her birth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The zoo was bustling with visitors,” Dr. Khan reminisced.“Dalia was born in full public view over several hours. With giraffes, the two tiny legs emerge first, followed by the calf dropping headfirst to the ground, a fall that awakens them from a comatose state. Witnessing her mother gently licking her clean as she attempted to stand was a moment of pure joy.”

Transitioning to the expansive habitats of Dubai Safari Park, which houses over 3,000 animals and is at the forefront of wildlife conservation in the region, Dalia has assumed the role of the herd's matriarch. The park is designed to mimic natural habitats, prioritising animal welfare through round-the-clock care, enrichment programmes, and a dedicated veterinary hospital - all of which have contributed to animals like Dalia aging with dignity.

“She's the grand old lady of the park,” said Dion, a wildlife expert at Dubai Safari Park.“Like many elderly women, she has some age-related osteoporosis, but we've invested in advanced imaging systems to monitor her condition. She's doing well and continues to lead with dignity.”

Amos Ikere, her dedicated keeper and an Animal Care Specialist at Dubai Safari Park, highlighted her role as a mentor within the herd.

Watch Amos Ikere's video below:

“Dalia holds a very special place in my heart and to everyone here,” Ikere said.“Despite her advanced age, Dalia is not only healthy but quite active. Building a bond between Dalia and me took years, as I learned to better understand her and build the trust between us, which is priceless to me."

He said Dalia communicates through eye contact and gentle nudges, teaching the younger giraffes to remain calm in the presence of visitors.