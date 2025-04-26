National Library Launches Book Exhibition Marking World Intellectual Property Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) In honor of World Intellectual Property Day, a themed book exhibition has opened at the National Library of Azerbaijan, aimed at raising awareness about the protection of intellectual property (IP), its misuse, and the various mechanisms for safeguarding IP rights.

Azernews reports, the exhibition features a wide array of literature in both Azerbaijani and foreign languages. Topics include intellectual property policy, protection of IP rights, patent law, copyright and related rights, databases, inventions, utility models, industrial designs, trademarks, geographical indications, examples of Azerbaijani folklore, traditional knowledge, intangible cultural heritage, and Armenian plagiarism.

The exhibition will run for one week. World Intellectual Property Day was established in 2000 by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and is celebrated annually with a dedicated theme. The 2025 theme is:“IP and Music: Feel the Beat of Innovation.”

Azerbaijan is recognized as one of the leading countries in the field of intellectual property protection. Key milestones include the adoption of the Law on the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights and the Fight Against Piracy on May 22, 2012, and the establishment of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a presidential decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev on April 20, 2018. These efforts reflect the government's expanding commitment to IP protection.