Russia Declares Complete Victory in Kursk Region
(MENAFN) The Kremlin confirmed on Saturday that Russian troops have successfully driven Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region. A video released by the Kremlin’s press service showed General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s Chief of Staff, informing President Vladimir Putin that the military operation had concluded.
"Comrade Supreme Commander, the last settlement in the territory of the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, has been liberated from Ukrainian units today," Gerasimov reported.
He noted that Ukraine's offensive failed to achieve its goals, forcing Russia to reposition its forces from other fronts while securing land for future negotiations.
Gerasimov also expressed gratitude to North Korean soldiers, stating that they "fought shoulder to shoulder" with Russian troops in the region. He clarified that North Korean forces operated only on Russian soil under an agreement allowing them to defend Russian territory.
Russia launched its "special military operation" against Ukraine in February 2022, while Kyiv initiated its push into the Kursk region in August of the same year.
