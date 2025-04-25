Kaja Kallas: EU-Azerbaijan Ties Advancing On A Two-Way Path

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Union considers Azerbaijan a significant partner in the region and has certain expectations regarding the strengthening of bilateral ties, Azernews reports, citing Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, as she said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are progressing as a two-way path. The European Union is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner. We highly appreciate the efforts undertaken to eliminate the scars of conflict and to save lives,” Kallas stated.

She reaffirmed the EU's close support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the ongoing efforts toward achieving a sustainable peace agreement. The EU welcomes the progress made on the text of the agreement and looks forward to further developments.

Kallas emphasized the EU's full support for the efforts of both Azerbaijan and Armenia toward achieving lasting peace.“There is now a real opportunity for both sides. I welcome the agreement on the draft peace treaty and look forward to the next steps,” she said.

The EU also commended Azerbaijan's humanitarian support to Ukraine, with Kallas praising Azerbaijan's leadership in hosting COP29, the UN Climate Change Conference, later this year.“At a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges, Azerbaijan has helped diversify the EU's energy supply and strengthen our energy security. Such multilateral efforts show how countries can jointly impact global processes,” she said.

Kallas further announced that the EU and Azerbaijan have agreed to resume talks on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. “This partnership must be based on mutual respect - including respect for EU Member States - and on fundamental principles such as the rule of law and human rights,” she emphasized.

