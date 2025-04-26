Srinagar-Jammu Highway To Remain Shut Till Monday For Repair Work In Ramban

In a statement, a spokesperson said that to ensure safety and well being of general public, travellers, and drivers, on the request of NHAI district magistrate Ramban accorded permission to NHAI for widening of damaged road and undertake necessary repairs.

The statement reads traffic will remain suspended between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday.

“There will be no movement of any kind of vehicle after 5 pm today from Qazigund towards Jammu and from Udhampur towards Srinagar,” it reads.

It added that load carrier operators carrying fresh perishable and live stock are advised to load their vehicles accordingly.

“People are requested to contact TCU Jammu at (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103), TCU Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103), TCU Ramban (9419993745) and TCU Udhampur (8491928625) before starting their journey on NH-44 on April 28 to avoid inconvenience,” the statement reads.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now