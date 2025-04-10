Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Deploys Second Peacekeeping Contingent To Golan Heights

Kazakhstan Deploys Second Peacekeeping Contingent To Golan Heights


2025-04-10 09:04:20
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ALMATY, Apr 11 (NNN-KTA) – The second peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, is being deployed to the Golan Heights, to serve as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defence reported, yesterday.

According to the ministry, 139 servicemen of the Armed Forces are being sent to Damascus, Syria, to replace the first contingent. All members of the peacekeeping unit volunteered for the mission. Among them are two women.

Kazakh peacekeepers will carry out tasks including enforcing the ceasefire, patrolling, guarding checkpoints, disposing of explosive devices, and escorting and evacuating UN personnel.

In Feb, last year, the UN granted Kazakhstan a mandate for the independent deployment and execution of its mission on the Golan Heights. Following extensive preparations, a peacekeeping contingent of 139 Kazakh military personnel and 26 units of military equipment was deployed to the region on Mar 14 of the same year.– NNN-KTA

MENAFN10042025000200011047ID1109416790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search