Kazakhstan Deploys Second Peacekeeping Contingent To Golan Heights

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ALMATY, Apr 11 (NNN-KTA) – The second peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, is being deployed to the Golan Heights, to serve as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defence reported, yesterday.

According to the ministry, 139 servicemen of the Armed Forces are being sent to Damascus, Syria, to replace the first contingent. All members of the peacekeeping unit volunteered for the mission. Among them are two women.

Kazakh peacekeepers will carry out tasks including enforcing the ceasefire, patrolling, guarding checkpoints, disposing of explosive devices, and escorting and evacuating UN personnel.

In Feb, last year, the UN granted Kazakhstan a mandate for the independent deployment and execution of its mission on the Golan Heights. Following extensive preparations, a peacekeeping contingent of 139 Kazakh military personnel and 26 units of military equipment was deployed to the region on Mar 14 of the same year.– NNN-KTA