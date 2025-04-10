Philip Claypool To Perform Palm Sunday In Napa Valley

American Country Music Artist Philip Claypool to Perform for Yountville Community Church at the 10 AM morning service

- Celeste WhiteST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yountville Community Church is proud to welcome acclaimed American country artist Philip Claypool for a special musical performance on Palm Sunday, April 13, 2025, during its 10:00 AM worship service.In a heartfelt tribute to faith and tradition, Claypool will perform a powerful rendition of the spiritual hymn“Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?” in the style of Johnny Cash. This moving piece is sure to resonate with the congregation as they reflect on the significance of Holy Week.Known for his rich baritone voice and soulful blend of country and gospel influences, Philip Claypool brings a unique depth and authenticity to his music. His interpretation of this classic hymn promises to be a meaningful highlight of the Palm Sunday service.“We are thrilled to have Philip join us for such a special occasion,” said Robert White of Lux Forum.“His music speaks to the heart, and his performance will help set a reverent tone as we begin the journey toward Easter.”All are welcome to attend this inspiring service at Yountville Community Church, located at 6621 Yount Street, Yountville, CA.For more information, visit or call (707)‭ 944-2179‬.Media Contact:Robert WhiteSecretary DirectorYountville Community ChurchEmail: ...]Phone: (707) 944-2179

