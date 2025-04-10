TY DOLLA$IGN PARTNERS WITH GOOD MONEY LLC FOR LE BON ARGENT CHAMPAGNE

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Money LLC, the premium wine and spirits company behind the ultra-luxury Le Bon Argent Champagne, proudly announces its newest partner: multi-platinum recording artist, producer, and cultural tastemaker TY Dolla$ign . Known for his chart-topping collaborations and genre-defying sound, Ty Dolla$ign steps into the luxury beverage space as the new face of Le Bon Argent Champagne.

We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome TY Dolla$ign to the Good Money family," said Renee Esebag , Founder and COO of Good Money LLC. "His creative energy, cultural reach, and elevated aesthetic align perfectly with the vision behind Le Bon Argent. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the brand."

As a globally recognized artist with a distinct style and loyal fanbase, TY Dolla$ign embodies the essence of Le Bon Argent-bold, refined, and unapologetically original. His influence across music, fashion, and nightlife makes him a natural fit to lead the next evolution of the brand.

"TY represents everything we stand for-luxury, innovation, and cultural relevance," added Rick Rechetnik , CEO of Good Money LLC, who has over 40 years in the beverage industry and has helped build many national brands. "This is more than a collaboration. It's a movement to redefine how and what we celebrate."

To celebrate this partnership, TY and Le Bon Argent will host a private launch event in the Palm Springs area on April 11, 2025, featuring celebrity guests and a first taste of the champagne and this powerful collaboration. Ty Dolla$ign is also scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music Festival on Sunday, April 13, 2025, which is also Ty's birthday!

Le Bon Argent Champagne is exclusively distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and is available now at select fine retailers as well as bars, restaurants and nightclubs, and continuing to expand.

With TY Dolla$ign at the forefront, Good Money LLC continues its mission of redefining luxury in the beverage industry-where culture, excellence, and sustainability meet.

For inquiries please contact:

Renee Esebag

[email protected]

Follow the journey:

@lebonargent | @goodmoneywhisky |#LeBonArgent #GoodMoney #TYxLBA

SOURCE Good Money LLC

