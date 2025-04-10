AUD/USD Forex Signal Today 10/4: Bullish Candlestick (Chart)



Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6275.

Add a stop-loss at 0.6000. Timeline: 1-3 days.



Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6000. Add a stop-loss at 0.6275.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bullish viewBearish view

The AUD/USD exchange rate rose by over 3% as investors embraced a risk-on sentiment as trade tensions eased. After bottoming at 0.5910 on Wednesday, the pair surged to 0.6175 as the US dollar index pulled back. It remains about 4.20% below its highest point this year.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Risk-on sentiment

The Australian dollar rebounded as market participants a risk-on sentiment after Donald Trump paused his Liberation Day tariffs on over 70 countries. This announcement led to a big drop in the US dollar and a significant increase in stocks.

Analysts believe that Trump will still pause tariffs on Chinese goods, which he hiked to 125% after China retaliated on his tariffs.

The Dow Jones jumped by over 3000 points, while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 jumped by 500 and 2,000, respectively. It was their best day in years. This trend continued in Australia where the ASX 200 soared by over 5%. The VIX index, which is often seen as the fear gauge in Wall Street, tumbled by over 40%.

The AUD/USD jumped as investors anticipated that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates as inflation continues falling and as odds of a stagflation ends. Economists expect the upcoming data to show that the headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped from 2.8% in February to 2.6% in March.

Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy products, is expected to move from 3.1% to 3.0%. Inflation will likely continue falling now that energy prices are falling. Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have dropped to $65 and $62, respectively.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD technical analysis

The AUD/USD pair bottomed at 0.5910 this week and then bounced back to a high of 0.6175. It moved slightly above the key resistance point at 0.6085, its lowest swing on February 3rd. It also formed a bullish engulfing pattern, which is characterized by a large bullish candle that fully engulfs a small bearish candle.

The pair has moved below the 50-day moving average, meaning that bears are still in control for now. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the Woodie pivot point at 0.6275. A drop below the support at 0.6085 will invalidate the bullish outlook.

Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here's a list of some of the best Forex platforms in Australia to check out