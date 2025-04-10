POISE® LAUNCHES INITIATIVE WITH POTENTIAL TO BRIDGE THE GAP FOR WOMEN IN RURAL HEALTH DESERTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In rural areas, many women lack sufficient access to gynecologic care and essential health checkups. Health deserts–primarily rural areas across the U.S. with limited access to adequate healthcare–make up 80% of the country's counties.Remarkably, only about 6% of the nation's obstetricians and gynecologists practice in rural areas,leaving countless women with limited direct access to healthcare. Each year, approximately 2 million women in the U.S. enter perimenopause,and approximately 1.3 million women become menopausal.With little to no education of what perimenopause or menopause means, many women don't understand their symptoms – let alone understand how to treat them.

For perimenopausal and menopausal women in rural areas specifically, the lack of resources can make it more challenging to understand and manage the symptoms. One potential symptom of menopause is bladder leaks, a symptom many women feel ashamed to talk about, yet 25 million U.S. women experience this symptom in some form, but do not acknowledge the issue.6

Poise believes that, through a new collaboration with scientists, dry urine may be able to be extracted from the material used in pads and tested for indicators related to perimenopause and menopause. The research could one day drive real change in how key health information is uncovered, leading to the detection of conditions like urinary tract infections and diabetes.

"Every woman deserves access to essential health information, no matter where she lives," said Katie Moran, President of Adult and Feminine Care at Kimberly-Clark. "Women in rural health deserts face significant barriers, and Poise is committed to helping them have greater access to information about perimenopause and menopause."

To amplify Poise's research, the brand traveled across America to hear firsthand from women in rural health deserts about the struggles they face as they enter perimenopause and menopause. Their powerful stories are captured in a compelling new film shot by Oscar and Emmy-nominated director Sara Nesson and is available now at Poise/dropsofhope .

For more information about this initiative and to watch the film, visit Poise/dropsofhope .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the seventh year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website .

Media Contact:

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

Kimberly-Clark Media Relations

[email protected]

[1] Nguyen, A., et al., Mapping healthcare deserts: 80% of the country lacks adequate access to healthcare. GoodRx. September, 2021.

[2] Statz, M. and K. Evers, Spatial barriers as moral failings: What rural distance can teach us about women's health and medical mistrust author names and affiliations. Health Place, 2020. 64: p. 102396.

[3] Wegrzynowicz, A.K., et al., Insights into Perimenopause: A Survey of Perceptions, Opinions on Treatment, and Potential Approaches. Women, 2025. 5(1): p. 4.

[4]

[5] Atomik Research Online Survey sponsored by Poise, 1,114 women between the ages of 34-65 throughout the U.S., March 34-25, 2025.

[6] Burke Inc. Consumer Habit and Attitudes Study sponsored by Kimberly-Clark, 5,131 U.S. females ages 20-85, 2023.

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation