REVOLUTIONARY: World's Lightest AI-Powered AR Clip-On Glasses Redefine Wearable Tech

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This revolutionary smart AR clip-on weighs in at an astonishing 25.8 grams - over 40% lighter than comparable products on the market - and launched on April 9th on JD. Tech enthusiasts can purchase through MLVISION's official flagship store to be among the first to experience this paradigm-shifting fusion of cutting-edge technology and stylish design.

GROUNDBREAKING RECOGNITION AT CES

The MLVISION M5 made waves at this year's CES, captivating major tech media outlets and enthusiasts alike. Digital Trends hailed it as "the new gold standard for AR wearables," praising its "combination of lightweight design, breakthrough functionality, and unmatched usability." Attendees reported that the featherlight clip-on experience and crystal-clear display revealed limitless possibilities for seamlessly integrating technology into daily life.

A 25.8g MASTERPIECE: SHATTERING THE WEIGHT BARRIER

Current AR glasses typically weigh between 43-80g, with most users reaching their comfort threshold after just two hours of wear. The MLVISION M5 was conceived from the ground up with a singular mission: to achieve "weightless wearability" that allows for extended, comfortable use.

Through groundbreaking modular design and advanced lightweight materials, the M5's innovative clip-on form factor allows near-sighted users to simply attach it to their existing eyewear - eliminating the need for prescription lenses and offering a hassle-free, cost-effective entry into the AR world. For those without vision correction needs, the modular design allows for easy conversion to traditional AR glasses with the addition of temple arms.

86-INCH VIRTUAL SCREEN: THE READING REVOLUTION

The visual experience is equally impressive, featuring an equivalent 86-inch display appearing 4 meters away. This creates the effect of a giant floating screen that transforms how users consume content. Unlike smartphones and tablets that force users to look down, the M5 enables upward-facing reading in any position, protecting neck health while delivering an immersive experience with an expanded field of view.

The M5 employs gentle green light display technology to minimize eye strain and fatigue. The 4-meter equivalent screen distance enables a far-sighted reading experience that relaxes the eyes. High light transmittance ensures users remain connected to their surroundings without isolation from the real world.

AI-POWERED FUNCTIONALITY

When paired with the proprietary MLVISION Secret Vision app, users can efficiently manage digital assets scattered across devices, instantly beaming documents, contracts, presentations, and e-books to their M5 glasses for private, large-screen viewing.

Remarkably, the M5 is the first single-green AR glasses to achieve image and text display capabilities. Through proprietary AI data distillation technology, Word, PDF, and PowerPoint documents are analyzed, compressed, and transcoded into AR-optimized formats. This breakthrough means users can view not just text but also charts, images, and other visual elements with exceptional clarity.

The built-in AI reading assistant can instantly summarize entire books, dramatically improving learning and work efficiency. Real-time translation across seven languages facilitates foreign language reading and business communication. Beyond reading, the M5 supports numerous practical functions including teleprompter capabilities, translation, navigation, and private file management.

THE NEW INTELLIGENT HUMAN INITIATIVE

As AI and AR technologies explosively advance, the industry is shifting from technology-driven to experience-driven development. User experience and feedback are critical for continued evolution and mainstream adoption of smart AR glasses.

MLVISION has launched the "New Intelligent Human Initiative," featuring a three-year full-value renewal program ensuring early adopters can access cutting-edge AR technology at reduced costs, eliminating the "early adopter penalty" common with rapidly evolving tech products.

Until June 30, 2025, M5 purchasers can join this program to become MLVISION Pioneer AR Co-Creation Officers. Participants can exchange their current device for new AR glasses at the original purchase price for three consecutive years. Currently, MLVISION is recruiting 10,000 co-creation officers for this limited-time opportunity to explore an intelligent future with the brand and experience the magic of frontier technology.

About MLVISION: At the forefront of AR technology, MLVISION is dedicated to creating wearable devices that seamlessly integrate into daily life while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the AR space. With a focus on user-centered design and AI integration, MLVISION is transforming how we interact with digital content and the world around us.

For more information, please follow MLVision on Facebook or contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MLVision