Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Fifth Phase Of JP Ganga Path

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 10 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated the much-awaited fifth phase of JP Ganga Path, extending the iconic riverside road from Kangan Ghat to Didarganj.

The inauguration, held via remote, was met with enthusiastic cheers and slogans from the gathered crowd.

With this five-km stretch now open, the JP Ganga Path - often dubbed Patna's Marine Drive - offers seamless connectivity from Digha to Didarganj, significantly easing traffic congestion in the city and reducing travel time between the eastern and western parts of Patna.

The total cost of the project is Rs 3,831 crore, and its total length is 20.5 km. The stretch was constructed by Bihar State Road Construction Corporation Limited.

With this inauguration, the Marine Drive will connect Digha, Atal Path, LCT Ghat, Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, Patna University, NIT, Gaighat, Kangan Ghat, Krishna Ghat, Patna Ghat, and Didarganj.

It will also be linked to JP Setu, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, and Patna Ring Road. Now connecting Patna directly to Koilwar Bridge in Bihta will be possible, and it would enable faster access to Ara-Buxar (NH-922), Ara-Mohania (NH-319) and Purvanchal Expressway.

The foundation of this project was laid on October 11, 2013, on the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

Phase 1 from Digha to PMCH of 7.5 km – inaugurated June 24, 2022; Phase 2: PMCH to Gaighat (5 km) – inaugurated August 14, 2023; Phase 3: Gaighat to Kangan Ghat (3 km) – inaugurated July 10, 2024; Phase 4: Krishna Ghat Sampark Path – inaugurated October 3, 2024; and Phase 5: Kangan Ghat to Didarganj (5 km) – inaugurated April 10, 2025.

This four-lane road connectivity will reduce the travel time and distance across the city, so commuters can reach from Digha to Didarganj in just 20 to 25 minutes. Earlier, they struggled with one and a half to two hours through Ashok Rajpath and Patna Bypass road.

It will also provide vital emergency and medical connectivity, especially to PMCH from Patna AIIMS, for the patients of North Bihar districts like Chhapra, Gopalganj, and Siwan.

It would also boost tourism with scenic views of the Ganga, particularly during the evenings. A planned Smart Patna beautification project aims to develop the riverfront into a prominent recreational and cultural hub.

Following the inauguration, people expressed deep gratitude toward CM Nitish Kumar for delivering on a long-cherished dream.

The road is expected to be a game-changer for urban mobility in Patna.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included Vijay Kumar Sinha, Samrat Chaudhary, Nitin Naveen, and others.