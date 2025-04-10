Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited


2025-04-10 10:14:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited : Announces that Tony Makuch is stepping down as a Director and Chairperson of the Board of Wallbridge. Janet Wilkinson, who currently serves as an independent director, has been appointed Chairperson of the Board, effective April 9. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $0.05.

