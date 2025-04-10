403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited : Announces that Tony Makuch is stepping down as a Director and Chairperson of the Board of Wallbridge. Janet Wilkinson, who currently serves as an independent director, has been appointed Chairperson of the Board, effective April 9. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $0.05.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment