403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Commercial Bank Launches CB Analytics Academy Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, has officially launched CB Analytics Academy Programme.
This specialised programme has been designed for nationals seeking to enhance their banking expertise and develop key competencies for roles in Relationship Management and Credit Risk Analysis.
In the presence of members of the Executive Management, department heads, stakeholders and programme candidates, the event highlighted how this program will help nationals develop expertise, strengthen decision-making and collaboration skills to prepare for critical banking roles, and gain in-depth knowledge in financial analysis, risk assessment, credit reporting, and portfolio monitoring.
Candidates will also get the opportunity to work closely with Risk Teams, Credit Committees, and Relationship Managers gaining ahands-on experience.
Leonie Lethbridge, Executive General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Commercial Bank said:“The skills gained through the academy are key for quality lending, and this is vital for both the Bank and our clients. Commercial Bank is committed to developing and building future national bankers, who can build their careers with the Bank and contribute strongly to Qatar's economy and to our clients.”
Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank said,“Over the years, Commercial Bank has acquired the legacy of empowerment with not only customers, but employees as well.
“We consider our staff to be our asset, and we aspire to maximise their potential and empower them to meet their career goals. The CB Analytics Academy Programme is our way of encouraging our national talents to expand their horizon and embrace new roles and navigate any challenge.”
ends
This specialised programme has been designed for nationals seeking to enhance their banking expertise and develop key competencies for roles in Relationship Management and Credit Risk Analysis.
In the presence of members of the Executive Management, department heads, stakeholders and programme candidates, the event highlighted how this program will help nationals develop expertise, strengthen decision-making and collaboration skills to prepare for critical banking roles, and gain in-depth knowledge in financial analysis, risk assessment, credit reporting, and portfolio monitoring.
Candidates will also get the opportunity to work closely with Risk Teams, Credit Committees, and Relationship Managers gaining ahands-on experience.
Leonie Lethbridge, Executive General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Commercial Bank said:“The skills gained through the academy are key for quality lending, and this is vital for both the Bank and our clients. Commercial Bank is committed to developing and building future national bankers, who can build their careers with the Bank and contribute strongly to Qatar's economy and to our clients.”
Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank said,“Over the years, Commercial Bank has acquired the legacy of empowerment with not only customers, but employees as well.
“We consider our staff to be our asset, and we aspire to maximise their potential and empower them to meet their career goals. The CB Analytics Academy Programme is our way of encouraging our national talents to expand their horizon and embrace new roles and navigate any challenge.”
ends
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment