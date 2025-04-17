403
Supreme Judiciary Council Signs Mou With The Hague Academy Of International Law In Kingdom Of The Netherlands
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Supreme Judiciary Council of the State of Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with The Hague Academy of International Law in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as part of the constructive bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the judicial and legal fields.
This MoU reflects the mutual desire of both institutions to strengthen technical cooperation and enrich judicial practice through the adoption of best practices, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the efficiency of the judicial system. It also underscores the shared commitment of both sides to international institutional cooperation aimed at building judicial capacities.
The MoU outlines the framework for planned technical cooperation with the Academy through the organization of a series of specialized capacity-building programs in priority areas such as innovative judicial performance, strengthening the role of law and criminal justice, and raising awareness of international obligations. The agreement also allows both institutions to identify additional areas of mutual interest through regular consultations.
Under the executive protocol of the MoU, four training programs will be implemented during 2025 and 2026, at a rate of two programs per year, focusing on international treaties and human rights conventions related to child protection, combating domestic violence, and their impact on judicial decision-making.
The MoU was signed on the behalf of the Supreme Judiciary Council by Acting Secretary-General of the Council Judge Nasser Al Abdulghani, in the presence of President of the Court of Appeal Judge Sultan Mutar Al Dosari. Representing The Hague Academy of International Law was the Secretary-General of The Hague Academy of International Law Jean-Marc Thouvenin. The signing ceremony was attended by HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani and the Ambassador of The Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State of Qatar Ferdinand Lahnstein.
On this occasion, Judge Nasser Al Abdulghani said that this memorandum marks an important step toward enhancing international judicial knowledge exchange and building institutional partnerships that contribute to the development of national expertise. It also supports ongoing efforts to train judicial personnel to the highest global standards, he said, adding that they are proud of this collaboration with The Hague Academy of International Law, which is a key international source in the field of law.
HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani, expressed his great satisfaction with the signing of the MoU, noting that this step represents a qualitative leap in the path of cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized that it reflects the State of Qatars commitment to strengthening cooperation with leading international legal institutions in a manner that serves Qatars national interests and supports the promotion of justice and the rule of law.
HE the Ambassador affirmed that this initiative is part of Qatars ongoing commitment to enhancing and developing its legal and judicial system in line with global developments. It also reflects the country's dedication to engaging constructively with international laws and standards, thereby reinforcing its active presence in regional and international legal and judicial arenas.
He further noted that The Hague Academy of International Law is one of the most prestigious academic institutions specializing in international law, having been established in 1923. The Academy enjoys a distinguished scholarly reputation and attracts elite judges, diplomats, researchers, and postgraduate students from around the world due to its advanced educational programs in both public and private international law.
HE the Ambassador explained that the signed MoU offers unique opportunities for the exchange of expertise and the organization of advanced training programs, particularly in the fields of international law, arbitration, and dispute resolution. These programs will help equip Qatari national cadres with specialized legal and judicial skills.
He also emphasized that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to supporting advanced education and investing in national talents by enhancing its partnerships with prestigious international academic institutions. This approach aligns with the countrys vision of promoting good governance practices and upholding the rule of law.
HE the Ambassador concluded by affirming that this agreement represents an additional step in Qatars legal diplomacy, aimed at deepening cooperation with the Kingdom of the Netherlands and expanding areas of mutual understanding and knowledge exchange in various fields of international law.
In a statement by the Ambassador of The Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State of Qatar Ferdinand Lahnstein said that it is an honor to attend the signing ceremony of the MoU regarding technical cooperation between the Supreme Judiciary Council of the State of Qatar and The Hague Academy of International Law, adding that this MoU represents a significant milestone in strengthening the ties of cooperation between prominent institutions in the Netherlands and relevant bodies in the State of Qatar.
He noted that the MoU reflects a shared commitment from both countries to enhance cooperation in various fields, primarily in building judicial capacity and supporting the effective management of justice systems within both judicial jurisdictions.
He expressed pride in being part of this important moment, and stressed that he looks forward to continuing to expand the frameworks of cooperation between the Netherlands and Qatar in the coming years, contributing to deepening mutual understanding, building knowledge, and fostering prosperity for both countries.
This step is part of the Supreme Judiciary Councils efforts to expand its network of high-quality strategic partnerships with leading international law institutions. The Hague Academy of International Law is one of the pioneer entities specializing in this field, having been established in 1923. It is one of the key international players in the research and study of international law, and has graduated many influential leaders and diplomats from Europe and around the world.
Under this agreement, specialized educational programs will be developed in areas such as international law, arbitration, human rights, and comparative legal studies, opening new horizons for legal and judicial development.
