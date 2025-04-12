Celebrate Easter With Festive Fun And Exciting Activities Across Dubai



Enjoy a fun-filled Easter with interactive games, easter hunts, and themed dining at RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai on Saturday 19 April.

Epic rides, attractions, cinematic dining and family fun at MOTIONGATEâ„¢ Dubai.

Celebrate Easter with football-themed fun, high-speed rides, and delicious dining at Real Madrid World.

Hop on a brick-tastic egg-hunt at LEGOLANDÂ®Â Dubai on Saturday 19thÂ and Sunday 20thÂ April from 11:00am.

Escape to a festive Polynesian Luâ€TMWow getaway with easter brunch, egg hunts, and family activities at Lapita, Dubai Parksâ„¢ and Resorts, Autograph Collection from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April.

Make a splash this Easter with adrenaline-pumping rides, easter egg hunts, and a bunny DJ at Wild Wadi Waterparkâ„¢. Hop into a nature-filled Easter celebration with egg hunts, animal encounters, and live music atÂ The Green Planetâ„¢ Dubai.

Dubai, UAE:Â This Easter, families and friends are invited to explore a range of exciting activities at some of Dubaiâ€TMs most popular destinations, including Dubai Parksâ„¢ and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterparkâ„¢ and The Green Planetâ„¢ Dubai. From thrilling theme park adventures and waterpark fun to festive events, staycations, and interactive experiences, thereâ€TMs something for everyone to enjoy.

Dubai Parksâ„¢Â and Resorts:

RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai is bringing back its much-loved Epic Easter Eggventure day out on Saturday, 19Â April, from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Families can enjoy a fun-filled Easter celebration with interactive games, themed zones, festive dining, and live entertainment, including a tribute band performance of Taylor Swiftâ€TMs hits.



Toddler Egg Hunt: A special hunt for kids aged 3 to 6.

Games & Activities Zone: Egg rolling races, sack races, and more with exciting prizes.

Arts & Crafts Zone:Â Face painting, balloon bending and more!

Scavenger Hunt: Solve clues and uncover hidden eggs around RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai for a chance to win big prizes.

Petting Zoo: Interact with adorable bunnies, puppies, and farm-friendly animals.

Easter Bunny Meet & Greet: Snap a photo with everyoneâ€TMs favorite bunny!

Dino Meet & Greets: Get up close with adorable baby dinosaurs and snap some dino-sized photos.

Dino Parade:Â Watch as a colorful procession of dinosaurs makes its way through RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai.

Dino Dance-Offs:Â Join in the fun with dino-themed dance-offs where everyone can show their best moves.

Energizer Show: Enjoy a fun, interactive performance with astronauts and aliens! Astronaut and Alien Meet & Greet: Take a photo with these extraterrestrial characters for a truly out-of-this-world experience.

Highlights include:

Guests can keep the Easter celebrations going with a special brunch atÂ The Keg, featuring a mouthwatering BBQ buffet serving up international cuisines and live cooking stations. Prices start from AED 135 per person online, or AED 149 per person at the door. Little ones can enjoy a specially curated menu starting at AED 65 online. After brunch,Â the festivities roll into The Kegâ€TMs Liquid Summer Happy Hour from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, with refreshing beverage deals to keep the good vibes flowing.

For those craving Italian flavours,Â Viva RistoranteÂ will be dishing out Ã la carte breakfast favourites from 10:00pm to 12:00pm, followed by a special Aperitivo Platter offer from 12:00pm onwards. The offer includes a curated platter of Italian bites paired with a mixed drink, the perfect way to toast to Easter in true Italian style.

With every ticket toÂ MOTIONGATEâ„¢ Dubai, guests not only unlock a day full of blockbuster action but also gain access to all the exciting Easter activities at RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai, completely free! As the regionâ€TMs largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, visitors can experience 29 thrilling rides and attractions, including pulse-pounding adventures likeÂ Capitol Bullet Train,Â John Wick: Open Contract, andÂ Madagascar Mad Pursuit. From high-speed roller coasters to immersive shows at theÂ Hollywood Theatre, and family-friendly experiences likeÂ Smurf Village ExpressÂ andÂ Kung Fu Panda: Unstoppable Awesomeness, thereâ€TMs something for everyone. Guests can recharge at themed restaurants offering a variety of cuisines includingÂ Mr. Pingâ€TMs Noodle Shop,Â Very Smurfy CafÃ©, andÂ King Julienâ€TMs Side Show CafÃ©.

Real Madrid World, the worldâ€TMs first football-themed park, offers an exciting destination for football fans of all ages. With immersive attractions celebrating the legendary football club, visitors can explore interactive exhibits, relive iconic moments, and experience the passion of the game in a truly unique setting. Thrill-seekers can enjoy theÂ Hala Madrid Coaster, a high-speed ride that takes you through the excitement of football or soar to new heights on theÂ Stars Flyer. For dining, theÂ Hala Madrid RestaurantÂ serves up delicious meals, offering the perfect spot to refuel after an action-packed day. As an added bonus, guests with valid tickets to Real Madrid World can also access the Easter Eggventure activities taking place at RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai on 19th April.



Room rates:Â Starting from AED 1,100++ per night.

Easter Brunch at Kalea Restaurant:Â Taking place on April 19th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, with packages starting at AED 299 for soft beverages and AED 399 for house beverages.

Easter egg hunt:Â A thrilling treasure hunt during brunch, where kids can win exciting prizes.

Easter Bunny Meet & Greet:Â A special appearance from the Easter Bunny, offering photo opportunities.

Kids' activities:Â A variety of fun-filled experiences throughout the day, ensuring little ones stay entertained. Access to Dubai Parksâ„¢ and Resortsâ€TM world-class theme parks, including MOTIONGATEâ„¢ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLANDÂ® Dubai, LEGOLANDÂ® Water Park, RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai, and Neon Galaxy Indoor Playworld.

For those looking to combine relaxation with festive fun can escape to Lapita, Dubai Parksâ„¢ andResorts, Autograph Collection for the Easter Luâ€TMWow Weekender from April 18th to 20! Known for its Polynesian charm and family-friendly celebrations, this festive getaway includes:

LEGOLANDDubai: Easter Fun for Annual Pass Holders:

At LEGOLANDÂ Dubai, Easter comes with egg-citing rewards! On Saturday 19Â and Sunday 20Â April from 11:00am, kids can take part in a special Easter Egg Hunt across LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and Water Park for a chance to win hampers worth up to AED 1,000 and AED 250 along with QFAST passes for the whole family to be used on the same day, allowing them to skip the queues and enjoy more time to play. With two eggs hidden at the theme park and one egg hidden at the water park each day, little explorers can find and claim their prizes at Guest Services. Adding to the festive fun, a special Easter-themed Make & Take activity will also take place at The BIG Shop on Friday 19Â April from 12:00pm to 3:00pm, exclusively for annual pass holders, where little builders can creative and take home their masterpiece. Visitors can purchase their day ticket at a 10% discount online or at full price at the gate or unlock year-round fun and exclusive events by subscribing to an annual pass starting from AED495.

Wild Wadi Waterparkâ„¢:

Easter gets a wave of excitement at Wild Wadi Waterparkâ„¢ on 17Â and 18Â April, set against the stunning backdrop of the Burj Al Arab. Families and thrill-seekers alike can dive into two days of non-stop fun, with UAE residents enjoying access for AED 179 for kids and AED 199 for adults, while non-residents can join in for AED 220 for kids and AED 269 for adults.



Jumeirah Sceirah:Â Feel the adrenaline rush as you plunge down the UAEâ€TMs tallest and fastest free-fall water slide, reaching speeds of up to 80 km/h after the floor beneath you suddenly disappears!

Tantrum Alley:Â Twist, turn, and scream through a series of tornado funnels, where sudden drops and high-speed rotations make for an exhilarating group ride.

Juhaâ€TMs Journey:Â Need a break from the action? Drift along a 360-meter lazy river, where the gentle current carries you through a refreshing, scenic waterway. Breakers Bay:Â Make a splash in the Middle Eastâ€TMs largest wave pool, where rolling waves reach heights of up to 1.5 meters, offering a fun and cooling escape.

With over 30 rides and attractions, here are some must-try experiences:



Bunny DJ:Â Get ready to dance, splash, and groove as the Easter Bunny takes over the DJ booth, spinning a mix of upbeat tunes to keep the energy high all day long!

Bubble Show:Â Watch in awe as thousands of shimmering bubbles float through the air, creating a mesmerizing spectacle filled with interactive tricks and magical moments for the whole family.

Easter Egg Hunt:Â Little explorers can embark on a thrilling treasure hunt, searching for hidden eggs around the park. Keep an eye outâ€”some eggs come with exciting surprises! Meet & Greet with the Easter Bunny:Â Snap the ultimate holiday photo as the Easter Bunny hops around Wild Wadi, spreading joy and posing for pictures with excited guests.

Beyond the rides, Easter at Wild Wadi is bringing in extra-special entertainment to keep the festive spirit alive:

The Green Planetâ„¢ Dubai:

The Green Planetâ„¢ Dubai, the regionâ€TMs only indoor rainforest, is inviting families to celebrate Easter with a one-of-a-kind adventure. Home to over 3,000 plants and animals, the four-level biodome offers the perfect setting for a nature-filled celebration, complete with interactive activities, wildlife encounters, and festive entertainment.



Easter Egg Hunt:Â A rainforest-themed treasure hunt where little explorers can search for hidden eggs and enjoy sweet surprises.

Bunny Meet & Greet:Â A special visit from the Easter Bunny, offering families the perfect photo opportunity.

Live Acoustic Singer:Â Relax in the Adventure Park with live music creating a festive atmosphere.

Arts & Crafts:Â Children can decorate their own Easter eggs in the Learning Centre and take home their creations.

Movie Screenings:Â Family-friendly Easter-themed films playing throughout the day in the Learning Centre. Up-close Animal Encounters: Meet some of the rainforestâ€TMs most fascinating creatures, including millipedes, snails, snakes, and cockroaches.

Guests can look forward to:

This Easter, guests can choose their perfect destination for a celebration like no other. From thrilling theme park rides and exciting getaways to waterpark adventures, and immersive rainforest explorations, thereâ€TMs something for everyone at Dubai Parksâ„¢ and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterparkâ„¢, and The Green Planetâ„¢ Dubai, all part of Dubai Holding Entertainmentâ€TMs world-class attractions.