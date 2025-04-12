Celebrate Easter With Festive Fun And Exciting Activities Across Dubai

403
Dubai Parksâ„¢Â and Resorts: RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai is bringing back its much-loved Epic Easter Eggventure day out on Saturday, 19thÂ April, from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Families can enjoy a fun-filled Easter celebration with interactive games, themed zones, festive dining, and live entertainment, including a tribute band performance of Taylor Swiftâ€TMs hits. Highlights include:
Toddler Egg Hunt: A special hunt for kids aged 3 to 6.
Games & Activities Zone: Egg rolling races, sack races, and more with exciting prizes.
Arts & Crafts Zone:Â Face painting, balloon bending and more!
Scavenger Hunt: Solve clues and uncover hidden eggs around RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai for a chance to win big prizes.
Petting Zoo: Interact with adorable bunnies, puppies, and farm-friendly animals.
Easter Bunny Meet & Greet: Snap a photo with everyoneâ€TMs favorite bunny!
Dino Meet & Greets: Get up close with adorable baby dinosaurs and snap some dino-sized photos.
Dino Parade:Â Watch as a colorful procession of dinosaurs makes its way through RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai.
Dino Dance-Offs:Â Join in the fun with dino-themed dance-offs where everyone can show their best moves.
Energizer Show: Enjoy a fun, interactive performance with astronauts and aliens!
Astronaut and Alien Meet & Greet: Take a photo with these extraterrestrial characters for a truly out-of-this-world experience.
Room rates:Â Starting from AED 1,100++ per night.
Easter Brunch at Kalea Restaurant:Â Taking place on April 19th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, with packages starting at AED 299 for soft beverages and AED 399 for house beverages.
Easter egg hunt:Â A thrilling treasure hunt during brunch, where kids can win exciting prizes.
Easter Bunny Meet & Greet:Â A special appearance from the Easter Bunny, offering photo opportunities.
Kids' activities:Â A variety of fun-filled experiences throughout the day, ensuring little ones stay entertained.
Access to Dubai Parksâ„¢ and Resortsâ€TM world-class theme parks, including MOTIONGATEâ„¢ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLANDÂ® Dubai, LEGOLANDÂ® Water Park, RIVERLANDâ„¢ Dubai, and Neon Galaxy Indoor Playworld.
Jumeirah Sceirah:Â Feel the adrenaline rush as you plunge down the UAEâ€TMs tallest and fastest free-fall water slide, reaching speeds of up to 80 km/h after the floor beneath you suddenly disappears!
Tantrum Alley:Â Twist, turn, and scream through a series of tornado funnels, where sudden drops and high-speed rotations make for an exhilarating group ride.
Juhaâ€TMs Journey:Â Need a break from the action? Drift along a 360-meter lazy river, where the gentle current carries you through a refreshing, scenic waterway.
Breakers Bay:Â Make a splash in the Middle Eastâ€TMs largest wave pool, where rolling waves reach heights of up to 1.5 meters, offering a fun and cooling escape.
Bunny DJ:Â Get ready to dance, splash, and groove as the Easter Bunny takes over the DJ booth, spinning a mix of upbeat tunes to keep the energy high all day long!
Bubble Show:Â Watch in awe as thousands of shimmering bubbles float through the air, creating a mesmerizing spectacle filled with interactive tricks and magical moments for the whole family.
Easter Egg Hunt:Â Little explorers can embark on a thrilling treasure hunt, searching for hidden eggs around the park. Keep an eye outâ€”some eggs come with exciting surprises!
Meet & Greet with the Easter Bunny:Â Snap the ultimate holiday photo as the Easter Bunny hops around Wild Wadi, spreading joy and posing for pictures with excited guests.
Easter Egg Hunt:Â A rainforest-themed treasure hunt where little explorers can search for hidden eggs and enjoy sweet surprises.
Bunny Meet & Greet:Â A special visit from the Easter Bunny, offering families the perfect photo opportunity.
Live Acoustic Singer:Â Relax in the Adventure Park with live music creating a festive atmosphere.
Arts & Crafts:Â Children can decorate their own Easter eggs in the Learning Centre and take home their creations.
Movie Screenings:Â Family-friendly Easter-themed films playing throughout the day in the Learning Centre.
Up-close Animal Encounters: Meet some of the rainforestâ€TMs most fascinating creatures, including millipedes, snails, snakes, and cockroaches.
