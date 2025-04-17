403
Amir And The Russian President Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations And Regional And International Issues
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
His Highness the Amir and the Russian President also discussed supporting cooperation and investment in a number of vital sectors and ways to enhance and develop them, particularly in the areas of energy, investment, culture, and health. They also discussed key regional and international issues of concern to both countries, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria.
This came during the meeting held today at the Kremlin Palace between His Highness the Amir and the Russian President. The President began by welcoming His Highness the Amir, noting the development of relations between the two countries. He praised His Highness the Amir's visit and what it embodies of the depth of friendship and cooperation between them, describing Qatar as one of his country's most important partners in the Middle East.
Russian President also expressed his aspiration to develop these relations to include all areas of partnership, in a way that achieves the aspirations and interests of the two friendly peoples.
Russian President said that the two countries' views are convergent regarding issues in the Arab region, particularly Syria, the Palestinian issue, and the need to adhere to United Nations resolutions to enable the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.
His Highness the Amir reiterated the importance of achieving the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost among which is the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and halting the ongoing killing and protecting innocent civilians in Gaza.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE the Minister of Health Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
