Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Public Health Meets Italian Counterpart

Minister Of Public Health Meets Italian Counterpart


2025-04-17 02:02:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met with Minister of Health of the Italian Republic Professor Orazio Schillaci, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in the health sector and ways to enhance and develop them.

MENAFN17042025000067011011ID1109443121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search