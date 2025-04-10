Fulani: New Study Unravels The Genetic History Of Africa's Largest Pastoralist Community

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Fulani people are Africa's largest pastoralist group . There are between 25 million and 40 million Fulani people across 17 African countries , from the Atlantic shores of Senegal and Mauritania to Sudan.

The Fulani have long intrigued social anthropologists with their complex cultural heritage. They raise mainly cattle, goats and sheep in the vast, arid Sahel region. Some are nomadic but many have adopted a sedentary lifestyle . In the wide geographical belt where they live, they speak 11 dialects.

The Fulani's origins and migratory patterns have been subjects of scientific debates. Certain physical characteristics are similar to those commonly observed in European populations. These, combined with specific cultural practices like scarification, have given the impression that their ancestors came to west Africa from elsewhere.

One way to find out more about a population's history is by studying their genes. This also informs medical research.

African populations remain underrepresented in genomic studies . Only about 1.1% of genomic data being used for studies of the links between genes and diseases has come from people of African descent. This means they may miss out on the potential benefits of genomic research, like early detection of disease and drugs designed for specific biological targets.

Commonly available genomic datasets also lack comprehensive Fulani DNA samples covering the entire region they inhabit.

To address this gap, we conducted over a decade of field research among Fulani nomads throughout the Sahel/savannah belt.

We are an international team of researchers specialising in human diversity and evolution. Our research explores human migration, adaptation and cultural and genetic diversity. We wanted to uncover the genetic and evolutionary histories of the Fulani.

Our work has revealed that all Fulani groups share a common genetic background. This has been shaped by centuries of migration and interaction with diverse African populations. Their ancestry includes influences from both north and west African populations.

Painting of cattle herders left by the ancient inhabitants of the Green Sahara seen on the Tassili-n-Ajjer mountains in southern Algeria. Viktor Černý

Our findings

Given the Fulani's primarily nomadic lifestyle and geographically dispersed campsites, our researchers often travelled to remote locations. Fieldworkers worked with Fulani interpreters and linguists to explain the research's purpose to the communities.

We secured biological samples and anthropological data for over 400 participants from Fulani populations in seven countries: Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Genomic analyses confirm a distinct Fulani genetic signature. This reflects deep ancestral connections to both north and west Africa. Traces of ancient north African ancestry, including influences from ancient Iberomaurusians (Later Stone Age hunter-gatherers), are present across all Fulani populations. This shows populations moved between the Sahel and the Maghreb region during the Green Sahara period 11,000 to 5,000 years ago .

Our findings also indicate closer Fulani genetic ties to west African communities. Eastern Fulani populations share genetic affinities with central and eastern African groups.

This pattern aligns with historical records of Fulani migrations. It also underscores the role of continuous gene flow across the Sahel in shaping their genetic diversity. Such genetic exchange may have contributed to the Fulani's resilience as pastoralists, enabling them to adapt to a variety of ecological and climatic conditions.

Our findings went beyond ancestry. We found that the Fulani have genetic adaptations relevant to their environment and way of life. One example is the high prevalence of a genetic trait that enables a person to digest milk beyond childhood into adulthood. It's often associated with European and north African populations, which suggests that genes once flowed from these regions. It must have been essential for sustaining the Fulani's dairy-based pastoralist economy.

Another striking discovery is the Fulani's lower susceptibility to the parasite responsible for severe malaria. There is a high incidence of malaria in the Sahel belt.

Cultural and historical significance

The genetic study of the Fulani tells us more about their biological history as a population and enriches our understanding of their cultural and historical stories.

The population mixing and migration reflected in their DNA corresponds with oral traditions and historical accounts of the Fulani's movements across Africa. Some historians and linguists have reported Fulani past migrations from Senegal via Guinea to Mali and then via Nigeria and Niger to Lake Chad and even further.

Their complex genetic diversity from different sources mirrors their ability to assimilate diverse cultural elements. It suggests a history of surviving challenging environments and health threats.

The Fulani's genetic adaptations, such as the ability to digest milk and resist malaria, have had profound impacts on their societal structures and health outcomes. These traits have enabled them to thrive in varied environments.