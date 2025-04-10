Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US tariffs threaten significant price increases for iPhones, laptops

2025-04-10 09:34:45
(MENAFN) Major consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, are at risk of substantial price hikes in the United States due to new tariffs on imports from China.

As part of President Donald Trump's trade policy, products made in China are now subject to a 125% tariff upon entering the US. This situation raises concerns about the potential repercussions for leading technology firms, especially Apple and its iconic iPhone.

Analysts warn that if these tariff-related costs are transferred to consumers, the price of iPhones in the US could soar by several hundred dollars.

The US market is crucial for iPhones, with Apple reportedly capturing more than half of the nation's smartphone sales last year, according to industry data.

Research indicates that approximately 80% of Apple's iPhones destined for the US are produced in China, while the remaining 20% are manufactured in India.

In recent years, Apple and other smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, have been making efforts to diversify their supply chains to lessen their dependence on Chinese production.

