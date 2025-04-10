403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US tariffs threaten significant price increases for iPhones, laptops
(MENAFN) Major consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, are at risk of substantial price hikes in the United States due to new tariffs on imports from China.
As part of President Donald Trump's trade policy, products made in China are now subject to a 125% tariff upon entering the US. This situation raises concerns about the potential repercussions for leading technology firms, especially Apple and its iconic iPhone.
Analysts warn that if these tariff-related costs are transferred to consumers, the price of iPhones in the US could soar by several hundred dollars.
The US market is crucial for iPhones, with Apple reportedly capturing more than half of the nation's smartphone sales last year, according to industry data.
Research indicates that approximately 80% of Apple's iPhones destined for the US are produced in China, while the remaining 20% are manufactured in India.
In recent years, Apple and other smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, have been making efforts to diversify their supply chains to lessen their dependence on Chinese production.
As part of President Donald Trump's trade policy, products made in China are now subject to a 125% tariff upon entering the US. This situation raises concerns about the potential repercussions for leading technology firms, especially Apple and its iconic iPhone.
Analysts warn that if these tariff-related costs are transferred to consumers, the price of iPhones in the US could soar by several hundred dollars.
The US market is crucial for iPhones, with Apple reportedly capturing more than half of the nation's smartphone sales last year, according to industry data.
Research indicates that approximately 80% of Apple's iPhones destined for the US are produced in China, while the remaining 20% are manufactured in India.
In recent years, Apple and other smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, have been making efforts to diversify their supply chains to lessen their dependence on Chinese production.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment